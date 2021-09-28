(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Hungary's decision to choose new routes for Russian gas supplies was optimal, no one has the right to impose its will on Budapest, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday, commenting on the new long-term contract signed by Budapest and Gazprom.

"Russian gas used to be supplied to Hungary through Ukraine, and now more technically advanced, convenient and economically profitable routes were chosen," Chizhov said on air of the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian diplomat described the solution as an optimal one, also noting it was dictated by Hungary's national security considerations, among other things.

"Neither Ukraine not anyone else has the right to dictate their will ... Including the European Commission. I am not aware of technical details of this contract but I am sure that Budapest took into account the European Commission's requirements when making a decision to sign this big and serious long-term contract," Chizhov continued.