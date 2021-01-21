Russia's external debt decreased by $21.3 billion in 2020 to $470.1 billion as of January 1, 2021, according to materials of the Bank of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's external debt decreased by $21.3 billion in 2020 to $470.1 billion as of January 1, 2021, according to materials of the Bank of Russia.

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimate, external debt of the Russian Federation as of January 1, 2021 totaled $470.

1 billion, declining from the beginning of the year by $21.3 billion. Decreases in debt liabilities to non-residents were observed for all sectors of the economy, of which the most noticeable decline was registered for other sectors under credits," the statement says.