Russia's Gas Production In January-May Decreased By 15.3% To 233Bcm - Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Russia's Gas Production in January-May Decreased by 15.3% to 233Bcm - Rosstat

Gas production in Russia decreased in January-May by 15.3% year-on-year to 233 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 19.3% year-on-year in May to 39.6 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Gas production in Russia decreased in January-May by 15.3% year-on-year to 233 billion cubic meters, and decreased by 19.3% year-on-year in May to 39.6 billion cubic meters, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"(In May) 39.6 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 19.

3% less than in May 2022, but by 11% less than in April 2023. In January-May 2023 a total of 233 billion cubic meters of combustible natural gas were produced, which is by 15.3% less than in January-May 2022," the report said.

Russia increased coal production in May by 7.9% year-on-year to 35.9 million tonnes, and in January-May by 1.2% to 179 million tons, the statistic office said.

