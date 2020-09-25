UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zvezda Shipyard Signs Contract To Construct 10 LNG Carriers For Arctic LNG 2

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Russia's Zvezda Shipyard Signs Contract to Construct 10 LNG Carriers for Arctic LNG 2

Russia's Zvezda shipyard has signed a contract for the construction of 10 tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, Russia's Rosneft energy giant said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia's Zvezda shipyard has signed a contract for the construction of 10 tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, Russia's Rosneft energy giant said in a press release.

"Zvezda shipbuilding complex signed a contract for the construction of 10 LNG carriers of Arc7 icebreaker class. The vessels will be constructed for Novateks's Arctoc LNG 2 project," the statement said.

Russian state development corporation VEB will provide funding for the construction of the new ships. Earlier on Friday, the state corporation announced the transfer of the first payments to finance the new batch of tankers.

This brings Zvezda shipyard's order portfolio for LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 project to 15.

"The construction of the first LNG carrier is scheduled to begin in late 2020," Rosneft added.

Arc7 ice-class LNG carriers are designed for the year-round transportation of LNG in the difficult ice conditions of the Arctic sea basin and are capable of independently breaking ice of more than 2 meters thick (6.5 feet). These vessels are characterized by increased environmental safety since they use liquefied natural gas as the main fuel.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore near the remote Gyda Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will consist of three production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Gyda Gas 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

5 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

7 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

25 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

31 minutes ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

50 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.