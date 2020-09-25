Russia's Zvezda shipyard has signed a contract for the construction of 10 tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, Russia's Rosneft energy giant said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia's Zvezda shipyard has signed a contract for the construction of 10 tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, Russia's Rosneft energy giant said in a press release.

"Zvezda shipbuilding complex signed a contract for the construction of 10 LNG carriers of Arc7 icebreaker class. The vessels will be constructed for Novateks's Arctoc LNG 2 project," the statement said.

Russian state development corporation VEB will provide funding for the construction of the new ships. Earlier on Friday, the state corporation announced the transfer of the first payments to finance the new batch of tankers.

This brings Zvezda shipyard's order portfolio for LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 project to 15.

"The construction of the first LNG carrier is scheduled to begin in late 2020," Rosneft added.

Arc7 ice-class LNG carriers are designed for the year-round transportation of LNG in the difficult ice conditions of the Arctic sea basin and are capable of independently breaking ice of more than 2 meters thick (6.5 feet). These vessels are characterized by increased environmental safety since they use liquefied natural gas as the main fuel.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore near the remote Gyda Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is Novatek's second large-scale LNG project. It will consist of three production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes.