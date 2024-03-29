S. Korean Banks' Lending Rate Falls For 3rd Month In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
South Korean banks' lending rate fell for the third consecutive month in February on expectations for policy rate cuts later this year, central bank data showed Friday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) -- South Korean banks' lending rate fell for the third consecutive month in February on expectations for policy rate cuts later this year, central bank data showed Friday.
The weighted average rate for new bank loans dipped 0.19 percentage points from a month earlier to an annualized 4.85 percent in February, continuing to slide since December last year, according to the Bank of Korea.
Expectations emerged for the central bank to lower its key rate later this year following expected rate cuts in the United States.
South Korea's central bank had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year.
Rate for banks' new corporate loans retreated 0.19 percentage points over the month to 5.03 percent in February.
Rate for big corporations slipped 0.05 percentage points to 5.11 percent, and rate for small companies decreased 0.30 percentage points to 4.98 percent.
In addition, rate for new bank loans to households declined 0.19 percentage points to 4.49 percent in February compared with the previous month.
Recent Stories
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
Provincial minister attends solar product launch
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
More Stories From Business
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise3 seconds ago
-
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms3 minutes ago
-
Prudent policies lead to sustainable economic recovery: Finance Ministry1 hour ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Governor3 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
PTC rebuts misleading tax loss figures, seeks fair market competition3 hours ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,800 to Rs.234,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
SACM directs authorities to find out solution to problems of miners, crush plants4 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls slightly4 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce minister forge path for enhanced economic ties4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy4 hours ago