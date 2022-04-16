UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Hails Pakistan For Sending Positive Signals To India,US ,China For Better Ties

Published April 16, 2022

SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive signals to India,US ,China for better ties

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday praised the prudent decision of Pakistan for sending positive signals to India, US , China and other countries for better ties in the days to come for durable peace in the region coupled with sustainable economic growth

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Muslim Khan Benowari, President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was good omen and point of satisfaction that newly democratically elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the need for close cooperation with the United States, India, China and other countries to further deepening of relations on the principles of equality,mutual interest and mutual benefit.

He said unfortunately ties between Pakistan and the US touched a low level after former PM Imran khan accused to dislodge his government.

He said the US quickly responding welcomed PM Shehbaz Sharif good will gesture reaffirmed longstanding ties with new government of Pakistan and looking forward to further strengthen the important relationship.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan, in response to tweed by Indian Premier Narendra Modi ,called for securing peace and focusing on socio- economic development of the people and desired cooperative ties with India with focus on addressing core issues as well.

He said Pakistan also underlined the importance of enhanced investment from China in industrialisation,agriculture and digital technologies. He said Pakistan affirmed its commitment to further deepening the win-win economic cooperation partnership between either countries,he added. He said China in response had offered economic bail out package to steer Pakistan out from crumbling economic quagmire.

He hoped new visionary leadership of Pakistan would strictly adhere to principal stands on all important international issues besides better relations with all neighbouring countries for long lasting peace and for prosperity of the people in the region.

More Stories From Business

