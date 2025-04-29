PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 808.28 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 808.28 points, a positive change of 0.71 percent, closing at 114,972.18 points as compared to 114,063.90 points on last trading day.
A total of 409,933,985 shares were traded during the day as compared to 423,938,288 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.067 billion against Rs 26.458 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,211 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 29,469,482 shares at Rs 1.26 per share, Cnergyico with 14,819,788 shares at Rs 7.81 per share and At-Tahur Limited with 14,772,321 shares at Rs 70.86 per share.
PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 360.85 per share closing at Rs 3,969.39 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company with Rs 97.61 rise in its share price to close at Rs 9,035.23.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 103.17 per share price, closing at Rs 6,887.00, whereas the runner-up Univerlever Pakistan Limited with Rs 61.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 23,100.
