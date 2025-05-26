SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of committees addressing undue interference, harassment, and access to credit in the business sector

The committees formed under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address key issues affecting the business and industrial sectors.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that, as per the PM’s vision, these policy initiatives will play a vital role in driving economic growth, said a news release.

He assured that the government is committed to providing every possible legal protection to the business community and ensuring a secure environment for industrial and commercial activity.

He highlighted the significant role of the business community in the Pakistani economy and underscored the importance of safeguarding their interests.

Haroon also informed that amendments to the Companies Act are being proposed to support business operations and create a more enabling environment.

Additionally, he announced that a comprehensive policy on access to credit is being introduced to facilitate financial inclusion and support for businesses.

The committee is expected to present viable solutions to the challenges and grievances faced by the business community and industrialists, ensuring their concerns are addressed effectively and promptly.

