Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Chairs Meeting With Automotive Manufacturers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

SAPM Haroon chairs meeting with automotive manufacturers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The meeting was attended by key representatives from PAMA, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and CEO of the Engineering Development board (EDB), said a news release.

The agenda of the meeting focused on reviewing and enhancing the quality standards for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to public safety, adding, “The lives of our citizens are precious, and ensuring their safety is the government’s top priority.

He further underscored that international safety and quality standards will be applied uniformly to all imported and locally manufactured vehicles.

“These standards are not only essential for the protection of human lives but also play a vital role in environmental preservation,” he added.

To implement the new standards effectively, it was agreed that the Engineering Development Board and the automotive manufacturers will work in close coordination and consultation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business