SAPM Haroon chairs meeting with automotive manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).
The meeting was attended by key representatives from PAMA, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and CEO of the Engineering Development board (EDB), said a news release.
The agenda of the meeting focused on reviewing and enhancing the quality standards for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan.
Addressing the participants, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to public safety, adding, “The lives of our citizens are precious, and ensuring their safety is the government’s top priority.
”
He further underscored that international safety and quality standards will be applied uniformly to all imported and locally manufactured vehicles.
“These standards are not only essential for the protection of human lives but also play a vital role in environmental preservation,” he added.
To implement the new standards effectively, it was agreed that the Engineering Development Board and the automotive manufacturers will work in close coordination and consultation.
