Advisor to Finance Minister attends launch of ICMA Pakistan’s Budget 2025–26 Compendium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Friday said that the government has focused on relief and recovery, with targeted support to the salaried class to ensure horizontal equity.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of ICMA Pakistan’s latest publication, “Budget 2025–26 Compendium: Insights, Analysis and Impact”, held at ICMA Pakistan Building, Karachi.

The event brought together professionals, economists, and students for a comprehensive overview of the Federal budget, said a press release received here.

Schehzad congratulated ICMA Pakistan on launching a well-researched and informative compendium.

He stated that such publications serve as important tools for enhancing public understanding of economic policies and urged the youth to equip themselves with economic knowledge, which is vital for their personal growth and national development.

He appreciated ICMA’s efforts in disseminating specialized financial knowledge and emphasized the need for building a knowledge economy where the youth can compete purely on merit.

He urged ICMA to provide critical policy feedback to assist policymakers with practical insights for improving economic conditions.

He proposed that ICMA establish an incubation center to promote innovation in accounting practices and link students with investors.

He assured the institute of his full support at both governmental and individual levels for this initiative.

Key budget initiatives include affordable housing, financing for women-led startups, SME facilitation, and tariff reforms aimed at gradually reducing duties over five years to boost exports and enhance competitiveness, he remarked.

He added that Pakistan's international credit ratings have improved, and overall economic risk has decreased.

