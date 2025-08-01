Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Reaffirms Pakistan’s Unshakable Support For Kashmiri People On Youm-e-Istehsal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Rana Tanveer reaffirms Pakistan’s unshakable support for Kashmiri people on Youm-e-Istehsal

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday strongly condemned India’s continued human rights violations, demographic manipulation and suppression of the Kashmiri voice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday strongly condemned India’s continued human rights violations, demographic manipulation and suppression of the Kashmiri voice.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains steadfast in its political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that their right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions, cannot be denied.

The minister met with President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), Shah Ghulam Qadir as part of activities marking Youm-e-Istehsal. The day commemorates the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019.

He emphasized that Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a stark reminder of the suffering endured by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation. “The spirit of resistance in Kashmir is alive, and no amount of oppression can silence their rightful demand for freedom.

Pakistan will continue to raise its voice on every international forum until justice is served,” the minister said.

Rana Tanveer also highlighted the importance of unity among political leadership in Pakistan and AJK in advocating for the Kashmir cause. He assured Shah Ghulam Qadir of the Federal government’s continued commitment to keeping the Kashmir issue at the center of the national and international agenda.

Qadir appreciated the minister’s strong stance and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Government of Pakistan. He briefed the Minister on the current situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to counter India’s false narratives and expose its unlawful actions in IIOJK.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to intensify efforts for global awareness, counter Indian propaganda, and continue highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people until their right to self-determination is realized.

