- Home
- Business
- Rana Tanveer reaffirms Pakistan’s unshakable support for Kashmiri people on Youm-e-Istehsal
Rana Tanveer Reaffirms Pakistan’s Unshakable Support For Kashmiri People On Youm-e-Istehsal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday strongly condemned India’s continued human rights violations, demographic manipulation and suppression of the Kashmiri voice
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday strongly condemned India’s continued human rights violations, demographic manipulation and suppression of the Kashmiri voice.
He reiterated that Pakistan remains steadfast in its political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that their right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions, cannot be denied.
The minister met with President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), Shah Ghulam Qadir as part of activities marking Youm-e-Istehsal. The day commemorates the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019.
He emphasized that Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a stark reminder of the suffering endured by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation. “The spirit of resistance in Kashmir is alive, and no amount of oppression can silence their rightful demand for freedom.
Pakistan will continue to raise its voice on every international forum until justice is served,” the minister said.
Rana Tanveer also highlighted the importance of unity among political leadership in Pakistan and AJK in advocating for the Kashmir cause. He assured Shah Ghulam Qadir of the Federal government’s continued commitment to keeping the Kashmir issue at the center of the national and international agenda.
Qadir appreciated the minister’s strong stance and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Government of Pakistan. He briefed the Minister on the current situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to counter India’s false narratives and expose its unlawful actions in IIOJK.
The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to intensify efforts for global awareness, counter Indian propaganda, and continue highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people until their right to self-determination is realized.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20256 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance16 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..19 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI20 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA20 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC21 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan19 hours ago