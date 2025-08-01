ICCI-FCCI To Strengthen Inter-chamber Collaboration For Economic Uplift
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM
In a landmark development aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s economic framework, a high-level meeting was held between Rehan Naseem Bharara, President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)
During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the prevailing economic challenges, with a special focus on business-related issues, exports, and foreign investment. They jointly agreed to collaborate closely for the formulation of business-friendly and export-oriented policies, vital for boosting the country’s foreign exchange reserves and ensuring sustainable economic growth.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of the government taking the business community on board in the policy making process. They stressed the need for long-term, result-oriented, and workable strategies to steer Pakistan out of its current economic difficulties and build a stronger, investment-driven economy.
President ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi briefed the visiting FCCI President about various initiatives taken by ICCI to promote economic activity, including the Chamber’s efforts to establish a state-of-the-art expo center in Islamabad to host exhibitions and international trade events.
He also shared insights into the ICCI’s recent successful business outreach visits to Qatar and Bangladesh, aimed at enhancing trade ties, promoting investment opportunities, and showcasing Pakistan's economic potential.
President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara lauded ICCI’s contributions as the leading chamber of the Federal capital, particularly its policy advocacy, outreach efforts, and dedication to transforming Islamabad into a business hub for international investors.
The leaders expressed hope that inter-chamber collaboration would serve as a model for unified action to strengthen Pakistan's economic resilience and global competitiveness.
