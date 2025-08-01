OGDCL Announces New Oil Discovery At Chakar-1 Well In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 09:38 PM
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a new oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh, marking a significant boost to the country’s energy exploration efforts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a new oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh, marking a significant boost to the country’s energy exploration efforts.
The discovery was made under the Tando Allah Yar (TAY) Exploration License, where OGDCL is the operator with a 95% working interest, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 5% carried interest.
The Chakar-1 well was spudded on June 2, 2025, and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation. Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and data from Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES), a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the B-Sand zone, followed by testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).
The well flowed 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64" choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 400 psi.
Additionally, the Lower Ranikot formation indicated the presence of hydrocarbons during testing, and a second DST/ESP is currently underway to assess its potential.
This is the 13th discovery within the TAY Exploration License, highlighting the joint venture's ongoing commitment to tapping into the block’s hydrocarbon resources.
Successful results strengthen confidence in the area’s geological potential and support further exploration and appraisal activities.
OGDCL reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s energy security through continuous exploration and development of the country’s natural resources.
