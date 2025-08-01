Price of 24-karat gold drops by Rs100 in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of gold reaches Rs352,900 per tola in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs 100 per tola and settled at Rs352,900 in the local markets on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs86 and reached Rs302,555.

In contrast to gold, silver prices remained unchanged. The price of silver stood firm at Rs.

3,900 per tola, while 10 grams of silver maintained its value at Rs. 3,344.

The gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Friday in both international and local markets.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold fell by $1 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,302. This minor dip had a direct impact on domestic markets which led to a downward trend in gold prices across Pakistan.