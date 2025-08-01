Price of gold declines slightly

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The price of gold has decreased for the second consecutive day, on Friday.

According to the local Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association sources, the price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by Rs100 to Rs352,900, while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs86 to Rs322,555.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has decreased by $1 to $3,302 per ounce.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola had decreased by Rs2,000 on Thursday.