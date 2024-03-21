Open Menu

Sariev Keen To Enhance Pak-Kyrgyz Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's President Temir Sariev has shown keen interest to further enhance trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan particularly in key sectors of pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods, food and surgical products.

He was talking to the visiting trade delegation of Pakistan led by Meher Kashif Younis, an honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, during their visit to the chamber, according to Meher's spokesman here Thursday. President of Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan Dr Shahid Hassan was also present

Temir Sariev underscored the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships and economic growth.He said, "Our proactive stance signals a promising opportunity for enhanced collaboration, fostering economic development.With a clear focus on these strategic sectors, there is ample room for expanding trade ties, capitalizing on each country's comparative advantages, and meeting the evolving demands of global markets."Our dedication to promote closer economic ties holds well for future trade relations, as both the countries seek to harness their respective strengths and drive sustainable growth."

Temir Sariev said:" By leveraging synergies and exploring new avenues for cooperation, we can unlock untapped opportunities, create value, and contribute to shared prosperity".

He said Kyrgyz government’s initiative was a testament to the importance of dialogue, partnership, and collaboration in today's interconnected world. He said as they work together to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, the potential for mutually beneficial outcomes was vast. Through proactive engagement and concerted efforts, he added, both sides could build a stronger foundation for trade and investment, paving the way for increased prosperity and welfare for their people.

Leader of Pak delegation Meher Kashif Younis briefly, speaking on the occasion, said Sariev's vision for deepening economic ties reflected a forward-looking approach that prioritized innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. "By aligning our interests and objectives, we can chart a course towards a more prosperous and interconnected future." He said, with Sariev's leadership and commitment, the prospect of expanding trade held great promise, driving economic growth and fostering closer ties between the people. "Let us seize the opportunities and realize our shared aspirations for a brighter tomorrow," he concluded.

