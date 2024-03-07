Open Menu

Saudi Says 8% Aramco Stake Transferred To PIF Wealth Fund Portfolio

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Saudi says 8% Aramco stake transferred to PIF wealth fund portfolio

Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it transferred an additional eight percent stake from oil giant Aramco to firms owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to state media

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it transferred an additional eight percent stake from oil giant Aramco to firms owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to state media.

This brings the state's ownership to 82.186 percent of Aramco shares, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, with a cumulative 16 percent transferred to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its subsidiaries.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, announced "the completion of the transfer of 8% of Saudi Aramco's total issued shares from the State's ownership to" companies fully owned by the PIF, SPA said.

The transfer is "a continuation of Saudi Arabia's long-term initiatives to boost and diversify the national economy and expand investment opportunities," SPA said.

Last year, four percent of Aramco's shares, worth tens of billions of dollars, were transferred to Sanabil Investments, a firm controlled by the PIF, one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds.

In 2022, another four percent of Aramco shares, estimated at the time to be worth $80 billion, were transferred directly to PIF.

Aramco and its assets were once kept under strict government control, completely off-limits to outside investment.

But under Prince Mohammed, the kingdom has slowly begun to cede some of that control.

The oil giant sold 1.7 percent of its shares on the Saudi stock market in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

The PIF has made high-profile investments in firms including Uber and Disney.

Its so-called giga-projects -- centrepieces of Prince Mohammed's reform agenda -- include Neom, a $500 billion futuristic megacity under construction in the Saudi desert.

The crown prince has said he wants the fund to have assets worth $1 trillion by the end of 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman December 2019 Market Media From Government Uber PICIC Investment Fund Billion

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

5 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

5 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

8 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

8 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

8 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

32 seconds ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

8 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

34 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business