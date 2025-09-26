SBP injects over Rs 3.21 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs3,210.95 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the marke

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs3,210.95 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on September 26, 2025 and injected Rs 3,034.95 billion against 30 quotes while another Rs 176 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 10 bids for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs64.45 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.00% to 11.11%. The SBP accepted Rs 63.95 billion against 9 bids at 11.

01% rate of return.

Moreover, the SBP also received 21 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,971 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.11%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at 11.01% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received 2 bids for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 106 billion at the 11.13% rate of return. The SBP accepted the entire amount of both quotes at the offered rate.

The central bank also received one quote for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 70 billion at 11.11% rate of return. SBP accepted the bid with the entire amount at the offered rate.