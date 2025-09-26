Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 09:05 PM

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.40

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.35 and Rs 282.40, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.66 to close at Rs 328.

58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease Rs2.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.82 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 378.18.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 76.60 while the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 75.02.

