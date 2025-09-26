Open Menu

Gold Prices Decline By Rs1,000 To Rs395,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 on Friday and was sold at Rs395,800 per tola compared to Rs396,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs858 to Rs339,334 against Rs340,192, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold decreased to Rs311,067 from Rs311,854, showing decline of Rs787, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $10 to $3,740 from $3,750.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs64 to Rs4,599 whereas that of 10 grams decreased by Rs55 to Rs3,942.

The international silver price witnessed an increase of $0.64 to $45.00 from $44.36, the association said.

