SCCI, Pesco Form Joint Panel To Address Issues Of Business Community

SCCI, Pesco form joint panel to address issues of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have decided to form a high-powered committee to stop power pilferage through direct hooks on Libra Pharmaceutical feeder from Shahkas area.

The committee would be comprised of Pesco planning and Development Officer, representatives from TESCO and Libra Pharmaceutical Company.

The panel will submit its report within next two weeks to address power thefts, tripping issues and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The decision was made during a meeting of the SCCI delegation led by its president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad with Pesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Jabbar Khan here at Wapda house on Tuesday.

The Chamber Senior Vice President, Imran Khan Mohmand, Former SCCI presidents Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, former vice president Haris Mufti, representatives from Nowshera, Gadoon and Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar were part of the SCCI delegation.

Pesco high-officials were also present during the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon the issues pertaining stealing electricity through direct hooks on Libra Pharmaceutical feeder from Shahkas area, adjacent to Industrial Estate Hayatabad, huge losses due to power theft, tripping as well as slain pace of work on independent feeder for Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar and separate feeder for Nowshera Industrial Estate, Risalpur.

The meeting was also assured that Sarbandpura feeder, Dilzak road feeder along with supply of electricity to commercial consumers on Ring Road through independent feeder.

The CEO PESCO gave serious attention towards issues of the business community and issued instructions on the spot for their amicable resolution. He directed to speed up work on independent feeder for Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar and assured that work would be completed in mid of January next year and supply will be ensured to Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road from this independent feeder.

Hasnain Khurshid on the occasion apprised the Pesco chief regarding industrialists and traders concern over unscheduled electricity load shedding, tripping and slow pace of work on new electricity feeders.

The SCCI chief demanded the PESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries, markets and business hubs.

