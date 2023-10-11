SCCI stresses for enforcement of interest-free economic system

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq stressed the need for implementation of an interest-free economic system in the country, saying the role of Islamic banking is vital in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq stressed the need for implementation of an interest-free economic system in the country, saying the role of Islamic banking is vital in this regard.

The SCCI chief said that gaining economic prosperity and sustainable progress could only be made possible by following the Sunnah of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also said business, trade and industries cannot be flourished by adopting the teaching of Islam, which will not bring improvement and blessing, but it could also gain propitiate of the Allah Pak, the creator of the world and his last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Fuad Ishaq was speaking during a visit of a delegation of eminent religious scholars from Karachi led by head of Dawat e Islami and Madni tv channel Haji Abdul Habib Attari here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the Chamber, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and members of traders’ community in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Abdul Habib Attari, the religious scholar during his sermon called for following Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which is a complete code of life and success.

While mentioning about the basic code of islam for successful life, Atari said Islam spread over around the world, especially in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippine because of mutual trade, businesses and importantly basic principles and code of Islam that impressed them to embrace Islam.

Emphasizing the need for promoting business and trade as per basic principles and code of Islam, the eminent scholar said that the interest-based economy and economic system was the only of improvement and blessings and best way of gaining propitiate of Allah Pak and his last prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Abdul Habib Atari who on visit to Peshawar to provide assistance to quake hit people of Afghanistan, urged the SCCI to discuss this crucial matter with the provincial government and relevant authorities to devise a mechanism to timely extend the aid to earthquake affected people in Afghanistan.

Fuad Ishaq assured the delegation to fully cooperate and take up this matter with provincial authorities in an efficient manner to timely send aid to the affected families in Afghanistan.