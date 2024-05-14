Scientists visit Guard Agricultural Research and Services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A nine-member delegation of internationally acclaimed food and agriculture scientists and researchers led by former caretaker minister Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik visited the Guard Agricultural Research and Services here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) and CEO Guard Agricultural Research Shahzad Ali Malik welcomed the delegates and gave them a comprehensive insight about development activities highlighting new hybrid seed varieties and overall research profile.

Later, the delegation visited the rice production facilities and rice quality laboratory.

Leader of the delegation who is also a former dean of postgraduate studies at Forman Christian College University highly appreciated the research efforts and stressed the need of industry-academia linkage arrangements with the Guard Rice, including collaboration in research and development of new seed varieties, internship programmes and employment opportunities for young talented graduates of school of life Sciences of FC College University.

He said it’s good platform for exploring disease resistant high yield new seed varieties in collaboration with Guard Agricultural Research.

Earlier, Shahzad Ali Malik briefed the delegation on the history of Guard Group starting in 1948 from Guard Filters, distribution of Japanese Rice, rice transplanters and harvesters, Guard Rice Mills, Guard Seeds, Guard World Tractor, Guard Pasta and Guard Chilli project under CPEC Phase-II.