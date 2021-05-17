Shahzad Ali appointed Additional Commissioner IR

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shahzad Ali Khan, an officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Additional Commissioner -IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shahzad Ali Khan, an officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Additional Commissioner -IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on acting charge basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore.

He has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Tanvir Hussain Bhatti, an officer of IR Service has appointed as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), CTO, Lahore.

Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry , a BS-21 officer of IR services has relinquished the charge of the post Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.