UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Crude Oil Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for February delivery was up 2.1 Yuan (about 30 U.S.

cents) to close at 466.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 192,496 lots, with a turnover of about 89.83 billion yuan. China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Oil Shanghai February March 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

36 minutes ago

Bad weather limits day 3 of Pak, Sri Lanka Test to ..

1 minute ago

One killed, 11 injured in explosion at German hous ..

2 minutes ago

Over 11 mln passenger handled by Iresh airports in ..

2 minutes ago

UN Calls Indian Bill Granting Expedited Citizenshi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.