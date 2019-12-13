Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

The most active crude oil contract for February delivery was up 2.1 Yuan (about 30 U.S.

cents) to close at 466.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 192,496 lots, with a turnover of about 89.83 billion yuan. China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.