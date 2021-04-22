Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five ships, TSS Neptune, Adam Pearl, Naluhu, Golar Celsius and Blue Bird scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Natural gas and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Five ships, TSS Neptune, Adam Pearl, Naluhu, Golar Celsius and Blue Bird scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Natural gas and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cape Male, Mehmet Aksoy and Amazon Fortitude carrying Containers, Canola and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, MSC Asya, Ionic Unicorn, Banglar Agrajatra and Al-Rekkayyat are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, LCT and EETL on Thursday (today) in the afternoon.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 289,965 tonnes, comprising 235,243 tonnes imports cargo and 54,722 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,429 Containers (1,804 TEUs imports and 2,625 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Cape Male and Obsidian & another ship 'Chemroad Sky' carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL on Thursday.

While an oil tanker 'Nord Merker' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Container vessels Safmarine Negami and CMA CGM Moliere are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.