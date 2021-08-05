UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chemicals carrier 'Epic ST Thomas' carrying 4,204 tonnes Vinyl Chloride was allotted berth at Chemicals Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Irenes Ray, Chemocean Leo, Apollo and Baleen carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and Soya bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General cargo, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them three ships, Al-Jassasiya, MSC Tianjin and KSL Heng Yeng sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, BBG Ocean, Indian Solidarity, SCF Prime, Wealthy Loyal and Epic ST Thomas are expected to sail from PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO, LCT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 162,757 tonnes, comprising 157,684 tonnes imports cargo and 5,073 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 261 Containers (261 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty three ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Irenes Ray, Lausanne, Maple Harbour, Crystal Admirer, Chemocean Leo, NCC Tihama and Prestigious carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, FAP, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.

While a 'Cap Carmel' with Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

