Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Six ships, MSC Jasmine, OOCL Asia, Tilly Russ, Macheras, Ismene and Ejnan carrying Containers, Rapeseeds, Coal and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Gain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, African Sanderling, Shandong Fu Xin and Fancy Lady carrying Coal, Rapeseeds and Palm oil also arrived at Sunny Hpoe, Lausanne, Ginza and Kara Sea at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, Rapeseeds, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them five ships, Meridian Spirit, Meratus Jayawijaya, Al-Soor-II, Anasa and Chem Harvest sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships OOCL Asia, Tilly Russ and Rising Eagle are expected to sail from QICT and MW-2 on ame day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,956 tonnes, comprising 134,134 tonnes imports cargo and 52,822 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,896 Containers (1,630 TEUs Imports and 2,266 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, African Sanderling, Lausanne, Sunny Hpoe, Ginza and Kara Sea carrying Coal, Steel coil, Pam oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at PQEPT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

While a container vessel 'Seago Istanbul' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more Container vessels, Maersk Detroit, MSC Paola and MOL Growth are due arrive on Tuesday.