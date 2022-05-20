UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Hree ships namely, CMA CGM Butterfly, Azao and Al-Deebal carrying Containers, Coal and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile another ship 'Aloniossos' carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

Meanwhile another ship 'Aloniossos' carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Rui Fu An and Hampstead are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 155,386 tonnes, comprising 138,369 tonnes imports cargo and 17,017 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,209 Containers (1,208 TEUs Imports and 1,001 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Orange Harmony and Margarita carrying Soya bean and Gas oil & two more ships, APL California and OS Kano 35 also scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Friday.

