Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Irenes Ray, MSC Lisbon, MSC Makalu III, FairchemHonor, Limos and LRI Charm, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas called at the Port on Wednesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three ships, CMA CGM Tosca, One Altair and Ullswater with Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, MSC Lisbon and IVS Astugi left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships,MSC Makalu III and LRI Charm are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 132,659 tonnescomprising 91,974 tonnes imports cargo and 40,685 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,111 Containers (2,598 TEUs Imports and 1,513 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships,One Altair and Ullswater III & two more ships, Jabal Samhan and Porto Limnionicarrying Containers, LPG, Coal and seeds areexpected to take berths at QICT, SSGC, PIBT and FAP respectively on Thursday and another containers ship, MSC Patnaree III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.