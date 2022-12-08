UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Irenes Ray, MSC Lisbon, MSC Makalu III, FairchemHonor, Limos and LRI Charm, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas called at the Port on Wednesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three ships, CMA CGM Tosca, One Altair and Ullswater with Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, MSC Lisbon and IVS Astugi left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships,MSC Makalu III and LRI Charm are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 132,659 tonnescomprising 91,974 tonnes imports cargo and 40,685 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,111 Containers (2,598 TEUs Imports and 1,513 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships,One Altair and Ullswater III & two more ships, Jabal Samhan and Porto Limnionicarrying Containers, LPG, Coal and seeds areexpected to take berths at QICT, SSGC, PIBT and FAP respectively on Thursday and another containers ship, MSC Patnaree III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Porto Lisbon Anchorage Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Norwegian company gets contract to produce electri ..

Norwegian company gets contract to produce electricity from Solid waste.

8 minutes ago
 Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time t ..

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

57 minutes ago
 Activists call for provincial legislation against ..

Activists call for provincial legislation against child marriage

1 hour ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.