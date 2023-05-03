Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Tuesday where one ship namely, MSC Alma VII carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal .

Meanwhile an oil tanker 'Dolphin 02 carrying 'Palm oil' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day another ship Livarden carrying MEDC also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on today.

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Maersk Kinloss and Aviva left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 01 more ship, MSC Alma VII is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 85,001tonnes, comprising 71,469 tonnes imports cargo and 13,532 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,345` Containers (2,549 TEUs Imports and 796 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, SAVER-I, LIVARDEN, CALYPSO, ASTORIA, 3B DESTINY, CENTERAL PARK and LANA are carrying Palm oil, MEDC, Bitumen and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, MW-I, SSGC, MW-II and QICT on Wednesday.