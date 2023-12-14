Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Four ships namely, Maersk Seletar, Wide Alpha, Gamsunoro and Dolphin-02 scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile three more ships, Seaways Olive, Ullswater and Santa Valentina also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to unload Gas oil, LPG and Coal Respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Wide Alpha, MSC Jemima, Al-Deebal and Manticore left the port on today morning and four more ships, Dolphin 02, Basrah, Maersk Seletar and FJ Viola are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 141,088 tonnes, comprising 67,147 tonnes imports cargo and 73,941 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,353 Containers (2,127 TEUs Imports and 2,226 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, OBE Dinares, Agios Porfyrios and Ullswater & two more ships, Ensemble and APL Qingdao schedule to load/offload Rice, Soya-Bean seed, LPG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at WM-1, FAP, SSGC, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, while two more Container ships, Big Breezy and Mombasa Express are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/as/

