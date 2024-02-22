Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:34 PM

The movements of ships was recorded at the port where eight ships namely, Xpress Salween, Maersk Cabo Verde, MSC Ellen, Wide Alpha, Chemroad Haya, Corona, Ullswater and Agia Erini Force carrying Containers, Chemicals, Palm oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Liquid Terminal, SSGC Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024)

Meanwhile two more ships, Medi Chiba and XT Dolphin with Canola seeds and Palm oil also arrived at

outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Simaisam, Xpress Salween, Wide Alpha and MSC Ellen left the port on today morning and four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Visayas,

Torm Elizabeth and Chemroad Haya are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 252,114 tonnes, comprising 206,028 tonnes imports cargo and 46,086 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,181

Containers (3,771 TEUs Imports and 2,410 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a general cargo carrier ‘Rong Da Chang Sha’ and another ship APL Le Havre carrying Havey lift cargo and Containers are expected to take berth MW-2 and QICT on

Thursday, while another Containers ship APL Le Havre is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more container ships, Mombasa Express and Hansa Rotenburg are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/mzr/

