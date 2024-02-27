Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Nayassa, MSC Surabaya, Shimanami and Damsgard, carrying Containers, Bentonite Clay and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Asia Liberty, Coral Actinia and Chem-road Aqlia carrying Palm oil and Chemicals are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Surabaya’ left the Port on today morning, while five more ships, XT Dolphin, Dams-Gaard, Maersk Nayassa, Shimanami Star and Han He are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 120,279 tonnes, comprising 87,579 tonnes imports cargo and 32,700 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,900 Containers (2,426 TEUs Imports and 1,474 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Fast, Blue Cecil, MAC London and Coral Actinia & another ship, Maersk Hartford scheduled to load/offload Cement, Corn and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-I, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more container ships, MSC Spring-III, Clemens Schulte and Marathopolis are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
