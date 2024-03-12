Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Five ships namely, MSC Aria-III, MSC Beira-IV, Fame, Kiso and Menomonee, carrying Containers, Soya been seed, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, FSM and Dravin with LPGs also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Monday.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Beira-IV and Crested Eagle left the Port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Yongheng Ocean and Kiso are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 128,424 tonnes, comprising 95,803 tonnes imports cargo and 32,621 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,927 Containers (425 TEUs Imports and 1,502 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Melody and Dravin & another edible oil carrier ‘Rhine' scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and LCT are respectively on Tuesday & two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and San Francisco Bridge are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

