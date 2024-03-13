Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Melody, Rhine and Dravin, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, Melody, Rhine and Dravin, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Cape Town, Spar Octans and Fuwairit with Containers, Coal and LNGs also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Aria-III left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Madison Eagle and Menomonee are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,281 tonnes, comprising 64,323 tonnes imports cargo and 16,958 tonnes export cargo carried in 998 Containers (729 TEUs Imports and 499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spar Octans, Fuwairit, Maersk Capetown& two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Olympia carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on Thursday, & three more ships, Athenian, Wanhai 316 and MSC Spring-III are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil San Francisco Cape Town Same Eagle Madison Olympia Anchorage Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

22 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

41 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

54 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

6 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

6 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

6 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business