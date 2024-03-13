Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Three ships namely, Melody, Rhine and Dravin, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, Melody, Rhine and Dravin, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Cape Town, Spar Octans and Fuwairit with Containers, Coal and LNGs also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim.
Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Aria-III left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Madison Eagle and Menomonee are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 81,281 tonnes, comprising 64,323 tonnes imports cargo and 16,958 tonnes export cargo carried in 998 Containers (729 TEUs Imports and 499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spar Octans, Fuwairit, Maersk Capetown& two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Olympia carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on Thursday, & three more ships, Athenian, Wanhai 316 and MSC Spring-III are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal Khan leads trade initiative to address economic challenges52 seconds ago
-
SECP holds meeting with insurance 'Companies on Digitization'1 hour ago
-
Documentation of economy, digitization top Govt priorities: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains6 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points6 minutes ago
-
Final IMF SBA review to start on Thursday6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress of National Centers of emerging technologies6 minutes ago
-
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend losing streak amid monetary policy shift concerns6 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's forex trading falls in February6 minutes ago