Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, Melody, Rhine and Dravin, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Cape Town, Spar Octans and Fuwairit with Containers, Coal and LNGs also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Aria-III left the Port on today morning, while two more ships, Madison Eagle and Menomonee are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 81,281 tonnes, comprising 64,323 tonnes imports cargo and 16,958 tonnes export cargo carried in 998 Containers (729 TEUs Imports and 499 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spar Octans, Fuwairit, Maersk Capetown& two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Olympia carrying Coal, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, PGPCL and QICT are respectively on Thursday, & three more ships, Athenian, Wanhai 316 and MSC Spring-III are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

