Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Eight ships namely, MSC Rowan, Athenian, Grammy Brave, Silver Zoe, FSM, Dravin, Al-Rayyan and CP Shenzhen, carrying Container, General Cargo, Gas oil, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Engro Terminal, Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday
Meanwhile three more ships, Bharadwaj, MSC Spring-III and Hafnia Shanghai scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Container and Gas oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquid Nitrogen Gas carrier ‘Fuwairit’ left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, Athenian, MSC Rowan, Spar Octans and FSM are expected to sail today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 99,022 tonnes, comprising 99,022 tonnes imports cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Spring-III’ & two more ships, MYNY and Mandala carrying Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT and EVTL on Friday, 15 th March, while three more container ships, Meratus Jayakarta, MSC Prescision-V and Xpress Salween are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday.
