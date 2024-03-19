Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

March 19, 2024

Fiveships namely, MSC Precision-V, Xpress Salween, Kotka, Crater and Umm Bab, carrying Container, Wheat and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile two more ships, Nimble Nicky and MSC Shy scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore and Container also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, Nimble Nicky and MSC Shy scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore and Container also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Xpress Salween and Hafnia Shanghai left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Precision-V, Elephanta and Melody are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 191,327 tonnes, comprising 117,963 tonnes imports cargo and 73,364 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,520 Containers (2,194 TEUs Imports and 3,326 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Shy, Trans Spring and Log Sparta & two more ships, Tethis-7 and Kano are carrying Containers, Steel coil, Mogas, Palm oil and LNGs are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and PGPCL on today Tuesday, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

