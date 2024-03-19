Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Fiveships namely, MSC Precision-V, Xpress Salween, Kotka, Crater and Umm Bab, carrying Container, Wheat and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Fiveships namely, MSC Precision-V, Xpress Salween, Kotka, Crater and Umm Bab, carrying Container, Wheat and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Nimble Nicky and MSC Shy scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore and Container also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Xpress Salween and Hafnia Shanghai left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Precision-V, Elephanta and Melody are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 191,327 tonnes, comprising 117,963 tonnes imports cargo and 73,364 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,520 Containers (2,194 TEUs Imports and 3,326 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Shy, Trans Spring and Log Sparta & two more ships, Tethis-7 and Kano are carrying Containers, Steel coil, Mogas, Palm oil and LNGs are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and PGPCL on today Tuesday, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Business
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives60 minutes ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy44 seconds ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points45 seconds ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar30 seconds ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days2 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC3 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 200734 seconds ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months4 hours ago
-
CDNS achieved Rs 60 billion in Islamic investment bonds5 hours ago