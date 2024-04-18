Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Five ships namely, Maersk Cabo Verde, Cap Andreas, Rhine, Periklis and Dravin carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Express Athens, Al-Mothanna, Pelagic Tarpon and Milaha Qatar scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, High Trader and Al-Khor left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Yangzi-31 and PGC Periklis are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 97,132 tonnes, comprising 68,247 tonnes imports cargo and 28,885 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,591 Containers (663 TEUs Imports and 928 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Al-Mothanna, Pelagic Tarpon, Ullswater, Milaha Qatar and Express Athens & another ship, Wan Hai scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Thursday, while two more container ships, Suape Express and Apollon-D are due arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

