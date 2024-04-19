Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Six ships namely, Wan Hai, Express Athens, Al-Mothanna, Pelagic Tarpon, Ullswater and Milaha Qatar scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Thursday
Meanwhile two more ships, Project-A and HansaOsla carrying Suger and Gasoline also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Wan Hai, Express Athens and Fast left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Rhine, Asphal Alliance, Ullswater and Yangzi-31are expected to sail on Friday.
A cargo volume of 104,854 tonnes, comprising 93,769 tonnes imports cargo and 11,085 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,713 Containers (2,351 TEUs Imports and 362 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bo-Mustafa-O and Project-A & another ship, Suape Express scheduled to load/offload Cement, Sugar and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, FAP and QICT on Friday, while three more container ships, X-Press Salween, MSC Singapore-IV and Maersk Nyassa are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
