Shipping activity at Port Qasim 5 march 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Six ships, Josephine Maersk, SBI Thalia, SITC Taishan, Harriet-P, Green Sky and Happy Avocet carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another ship, 'Sovereign' carrying Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, a gas carrier 'Gaslog Sandiago' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Josephine Maersk, Sea Helios and Happy Avocet were expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,378 tonnes, comprising 153,160 tonnes imports cargo and 33,272 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,327 Containers (1,600 TEUs imports and 727 TEUs export ) was handled at the port.

A total of five ships were currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a bulk carrier 'SBI Achilles' and three more ships, Sovereign, Jeppesen Maersk and Baltic Bridge carrying Coal, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday.

While two more ships, container vessel 'Diyala' and gas carrier 'Murwab' were due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 6th March and two more container vessels, E.R Los Angeles and MSC Poh Lin were due to arrive on Sunday.