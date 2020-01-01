Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Antonella, Manta Hatice, IVS Oku Dogo and D&K Yusufi Al-Ghanim scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Five ships Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Antonella, Manta Hatice, IVS Oku Dogo and D&K Yusufi Al-Ghanim scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Genuine Galaxy and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm Kernel, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, an edible oil carrier Asia Liberty sailed out to sea from LCT on Wednesday morning and another bulk cargo carrier Copen Hagen Eagle is expected to sail from PQEPT in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 169,134 tonnes, comprising 150,478 tonnes imports cargo and 18,656 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,469 containers (TEUs), (2,604 TEUs imports and 865 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berth at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, LCT, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday. While M.V Epic Trade carrying 56,000 tonnes coal is due to arrive at PQ on same day.