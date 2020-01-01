UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Antonella, Manta Hatice, IVS Oku Dogo and D&K Yusufi Al-Ghanim scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Five ships Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Antonella, Manta Hatice, IVS Oku Dogo and D&K Yusufi Al-Ghanim scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Genuine Galaxy and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Palm Kernel, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, an edible oil carrier Asia Liberty sailed out to sea from LCT on Wednesday morning and another bulk cargo carrier Copen Hagen Eagle is expected to sail from PQEPT in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 169,134 tonnes, comprising 150,478 tonnes imports cargo and 18,656 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,469 containers (TEUs), (2,604 TEUs imports and 865 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Mol Gateway, IVS Crimson Creek, Sea Fortress, Everrich-7, Gas Amazon and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berth at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, LCT, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday. While M.V Epic Trade carrying 56,000 tonnes coal is due to arrive at PQ on same day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Manta Same Eagle Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas From Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

4 minutes ago

How You Can Get Creative with the new HUAWEI Y9s

39 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Anti- ..

4 minutes ago

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

41 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

41 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs53.53 million in 2019

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.