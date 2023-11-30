Shuhada-e-APS University presents 3-year performance report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A three-year performance report regarding Shuhada-i- APS University of Science and Technology Nowshera was formally presented to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Brig. (r) Professor Dr. Zafar M. Khan called on the minister at his office in Peshawar and presented him with a comprehensive report regarding the development, educational, and training activities of the university from 2020 to 2023.

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor told the caretaker minister that around 610 kanal of land had been acquired near Rashkai Special Economic Zone and Motorway for the country's first-ever and only technology university, while their foundation stone has also been laid.

He said that the university has received the honor that the Higher Education Commission has recognized its degree.

Similarly, the Research, Innovation, and Commercialization Office (ORIC) has been established in the university for research activities, while the Quality Enhancement Cell has also been established for the improvement of institutional quality.

He said that in order to get exposure of working in the industry for the students and qualified graduates of this educational institution, contacts have been established with various industries, as a result of which the students of this educational institution will not only do internships in these industries, but this initiative will be making an effective and fruitful collaboration between academia and industry relation fostering.

He said that various professional education courses have been introduced in the university with the support of NAVTTC, two batches of which have been successfully completed.

Similarly, the university has also started work on the affiliation of technical education colleges of the province with the university, which will further improve the promotion of technical education in the province.

The Vice-Chancellor said that efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities required for education and training to the students, while the university has established modern laboratories equipped with equipment worth 200 million rupees and work is underway to receive more equipment at a cost of 250 million rupees to the university labs.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister while appreciating the performance of the university paid tribute to the entire administration of the institution and the unique high role of the vice chancellor.

He hoped that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Technology will take the ongoing journey of development in this important university to greater heights so that the graduates of professional education, science and technology of this institution can get the best jobs in the country and abroad.

It is merit to mentioned that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Zafar. M. Khan, has extensive experience in education and research and administrative affairs.

He has achieved remarkable achievements in a short period of time as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology.

His family background has also been associated with high service in the field of education. His father had been the Headmaster of Govt. High school Zaida, Swabi, who in his time had left a vast asset/legacy of service deliver to the region in the field of education.

APP/aqk