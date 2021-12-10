Six SEZs, industrial parks being gasified for increased industrial production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are currently in process of executing at least six strategic projects to supply gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks in their respective areas to give a boost to industrial production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are currently in process of executing at least six strategic projects to supply gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks in their respective areas to give a boost to industrial production.

The SNGPL is constructing a 12-kilometre (KMs) pipeline to supply 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. "The project is expected to be completed by the end of December, 2021," according to an official document available with APP.

Similarly, a 20-km pipeline is being laid to provide 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, Faisalabad.

However, to supply 5 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City temporarily, a 2-Km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City.

On the SSGC network, a 3.5-KM pipeline would be constructed for supplying 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi.

The company also got approval for laying an 8.7-KM pipeline to supply 10 MMCFD gas to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan.

Besides, SSGC is working to lay a pipeline to provide 13.5 MMCFD gas at the Doorstep (Zero Point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh.

During the current fiscal year, the two companies would collectively invest Rs17,571 million on transmission projects, Rs91,812 million on distribution projects and Rs3,156 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112,539 million.

During the first eight months of the last fiscal year, the companies provided the gas facility to around 70 villages and towns, laid 143 KMs gas transmission network, 2,616 kilometres distribution and 886 KMs services lines across their operational areas.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315 KMs Transmission 149,715 KMs distribution and 39,612 kilometres (KMs) services gas pipelines to cater for the requirements of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.

/395