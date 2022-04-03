UrduPoint.com

Slovak Economy Minister Says Ready To Pay For Russian Gas Supplies In Rubles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Slovak Economy Minister Says Ready to Pay for Russian Gas Supplies in Rubles

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Slovakia cannot give up Russian gas and will pay for supplies in rubles if needed, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled only in rubles starting April 1.

"The (Russian) gas supplies cannot be stopped. So, although this might sound too pragmatic for some, if there is a condition to pay (for Russian gas) in rubles, we will pay in rubles," Sulik told the Slovak television.

Bratislava is purchasing about 85% of its gas from Russia, and even though diversification of supply is beneficial for the country, it will take several years to achieve, the minister noted.

Europe has about six weeks to settle the current issue with payments for Russian gas supplies, he said.

"I advocate that we act together on this issue within the framework of the European Union and seek a common solution. But we cannot be cut off from gas," Sulik added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Slovakia April Gas Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

18 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.