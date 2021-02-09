SMEDA initiates One Window service to facilitates SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has initiated SMEDA One Window (SOW) services to ensure smooth registration of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has initiated SMEDA One Window (SOW) services to ensure smooth registration of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

"The SOW would provide one window solution to start-ups and SMEs," official sources said adding the programme was being funded by National Business Development Program (NBDP).

SOW Program would be implemented in all seven regions of the country including four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

The sources said SOW Program covers all sectors of economy, except on-farm agriculture sector and unlawful businesses while the business sectors that would be covered under the programme include manufacturing, trading, service and mining enterprises.

SOW would focus on registration of sole proprietorship with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), registration of partnership with registrar of firms, limited liability partnership registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), private limited company including single member company registered with SECP.

The one window would provide hassle-free, on-demand services from business idea validation to company registration so that SMEs are free to fully focus on their business.

SOW will act as a single window solution for all the aspiring start-ups and SMEs in order to establish and streamline their business operations in Pakistan.

It would help reduce the start-up costs and increase the time efficiency through its business concierge, professional and technical services.

Services through SOW are specifically customized according to the requirements of local SMEs, the source added.

SOW program impact and benefits include encourages new enterprise creation by reducing efforts and time required for registration and starting new business, making businesses in Pakistan more competitive and enhancing the attractiveness of the country to foreign investors, establishing customized helpdesks to facilitate compliance of regulatory procedures, SMEs and foreign investors across the country and increasing the amount and quality of information available about economic activity in Pakistan which helps improve policy decisions and monitor results.

SOW service has designed to fit all type of enterprises and SMEDA's experts could help them in completing the mundane tasks faster and at a reasonable cost.

