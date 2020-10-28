SMEDA to organize interactive workshop at HCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ( SMEDA) will organize an interactive workshop in "Human resource as a business partner" here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on November 5.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, the workshop will be organized under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) with objective to enable the participants to increase their knowledge and effectiveness on the role of an HR business partner, progressive HR organization, development effective HR strategy, formulating effective talent management mechanism, performance management based practices, understanding HR competencies, developing employees talent and career development, understanding global human resource, developing culture of learning and significance of digital learning interventions.

The entrepreneurs, SMEs owners, directors, managers, assistant managers, supervisors and all those who want to enhance their knowledge and skills in the areas can participate in this workshop.