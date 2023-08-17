SMEDA to organize webinar on Amazon Private Label for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on "Amazon Private Label for SMES" for profitable business growth on August 19 (Saturday).

SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, is offering free online awareness sessions on various e-commerce verticals through pre-qualified services provider M/S Extreme Commerce across Pakistan, according to a source in the authority.

The e-commerce awareness and training initiatives will provide opportunities to the SMEs on high trending and most demanding e-commerce tools, and platforms.

The webinar provides information about product hunting, product sourcing, product listing, creation and management, launching and ranking, how to develop your own private label, and how to sell made-in-Pakistan products on Amazon.

The training session would be attended by individuals and firms operating in e-commerce verticals, existing and potential SMEs, young entrepreneurs, and SME owners and their staff.