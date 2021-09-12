UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Set Up Industrial Facilitation Centre At SCCI Soon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

SMEDA to set up Industrial Facilitation Centre at SCCI soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with the financial assistance of USAID will establish Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Facilitation Centre (KP IFC) to accelerate and promote domestic and international investments including merged areas of the erstwhile FATA.

The project is joint initiative of USAID, SMEDA in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be housed inside SCCI and equipped with require facilities, managed and supervised by a management committee.

According to the officials of local SMEDA office, the KPIFC portal is aimed at facilitating investors for safe and green investment that on one hand will provide guidance facility connecting more than 50 departments and their associated services at both provincial and Federal level.

The web-portal will empower investors to interact with dedicated team of KP IFC and other government departments for their queries. The KP-IFC team with their office in SCCI will be just a click away using the features of 'Query' Need Help' and 'complaint' of the KP IFC portal.

The portal will make available business opportunities in various sectors including tourism, oil & gas, mine & minerals, industrial, transport, agriculture & livestock, housing and information technology sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objectives of KP IFC are to provide online one-window facility to domestic and international investors and contribute to ease of doing business, promotion and acceleration of private sector led Investments to promote accessibility and transparency in policies and regulations and procedures.

Other objectives are to enhance international cooperation on investment facilitation, improve coordination and networking among all government departments, remove administrative impediments and state-citizen trust deficit pertaining to investment promotion and evolve monitoring and review mechanism for investment facilitation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business FATA Agriculture Oil Gas Undp All Government Click Housing

Recent Stories

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

6 minutes ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

51 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.