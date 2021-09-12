SMEDA to set up Industrial Facilitation Centre at SCCI soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with the financial assistance of USAID will establish Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Facilitation Centre (KP IFC) to accelerate and promote domestic and international investments including merged areas of the erstwhile FATA.

The project is joint initiative of USAID, SMEDA in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be housed inside SCCI and equipped with require facilities, managed and supervised by a management committee.

According to the officials of local SMEDA office, the KPIFC portal is aimed at facilitating investors for safe and green investment that on one hand will provide guidance facility connecting more than 50 departments and their associated services at both provincial and Federal level.

The web-portal will empower investors to interact with dedicated team of KP IFC and other government departments for their queries. The KP-IFC team with their office in SCCI will be just a click away using the features of 'Query' Need Help' and 'complaint' of the KP IFC portal.

The portal will make available business opportunities in various sectors including tourism, oil & gas, mine & minerals, industrial, transport, agriculture & livestock, housing and information technology sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objectives of KP IFC are to provide online one-window facility to domestic and international investors and contribute to ease of doing business, promotion and acceleration of private sector led Investments to promote accessibility and transparency in policies and regulations and procedures.

Other objectives are to enhance international cooperation on investment facilitation, improve coordination and networking among all government departments, remove administrative impediments and state-citizen trust deficit pertaining to investment promotion and evolve monitoring and review mechanism for investment facilitation.