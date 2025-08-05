Smog Prevention, A Collective Responsibility: ADCG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal Abbas said on Tuesday
that smog prevention was not a only responsibility of the government institutions
but also a collective duty of all citizens.
Chairing a meeting of District Smog and Environment Committee, he reviewed
preparedness and ongoing measures taken by various departments to prevent
smog and control environmental pollution.
He described smog as a serious environmental and public health issue that
requires proactive, well-coordinated and effective actions from all departments.
He stressed the need for timely finalization of precautionary measures within
the jurisdiction of each department and said that only a unified effort could minimize
the risk of smog-related hazards during winter months.
He urged the officials to strengthen enforcement, public awareness campaigns
and preventive mechanisms in their respective domains.
He also called for strict monitoring of activities that contribute to air pollution
such as burning of crop residue, industrial emissions and vehicular smoke.
