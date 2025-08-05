Open Menu

Smog Prevention, A Collective Responsibility: ADCG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal Abbas said on Tuesday

that smog prevention was not a only responsibility of the government institutions

but also a collective duty of all citizens.

Chairing a meeting of District Smog and Environment Committee, he reviewed

preparedness and ongoing measures taken by various departments to prevent

smog and control environmental pollution.

He described smog as a serious environmental and public health issue that

requires proactive, well-coordinated and effective actions from all departments.

He stressed the need for timely finalization of precautionary measures within

the jurisdiction of each department and said that only a unified effort could minimize

the risk of smog-related hazards during winter months.

He urged the officials to strengthen enforcement, public awareness campaigns

and preventive mechanisms in their respective domains.

He also called for strict monitoring of activities that contribute to air pollution

such as burning of crop residue, industrial emissions and vehicular smoke.

